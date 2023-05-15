Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute shares 'Teen employment is an easy win-win'

The 2022-2023 school year is nearing the final days and many teens are on the hunt for a summer job. Summer employment prepares the next generation to be productive, contributing members of society. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman shares with Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson the benefits of employment are far-reaching and are a win-win for the entire Hoosier State.

For more information about the Indiana Youth Institute you can visit www.iyi.org.