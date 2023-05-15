© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute shares 'Teen employment is an easy win-win'

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published May 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT
IYI President and CEO Tami Silverman

The 2022-2023 school year is nearing the final days and many teens are on the hunt for a summer job. Summer employment prepares the next generation to be productive, contributing members of society. Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman shares with Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson the benefits of employment are far-reaching and are a win-win for the entire Hoosier State.

For more information about the Indiana Youth Institute you can visit www.iyi.org.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson