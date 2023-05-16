© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: The Balanced Wealth Approach

By Dee Dotson
Published May 16, 2023
According to the new book The Balanced Wealth Approach, The Secrets To Living Long and Living Rich, clarifying one's values, committing to physical, mental, spiritual, and financial wellness practices such as preventative medicine, nutrition, meditation, yoga, martial arts, and spending time with family and friends, along with having a solid financial plan. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to author Thomas Hine, CFP, MBA about his personal finance and wellness approach.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
