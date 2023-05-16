Regionally Speaking: The Balanced Wealth Approach

According to the new book The Balanced Wealth Approach, The Secrets To Living Long and Living Rich, clarifying one's values, committing to physical, mental, spiritual, and financial wellness practices such as preventative medicine, nutrition, meditation, yoga, martial arts, and spending time with family and friends, along with having a solid financial plan. Lakeshore Public Media's Dee Dotson speaks to author Thomas Hine, CFP, MBA about his personal finance and wellness approach.