McNulty leaving Gary Community Schools for position in higher ed

The Gary Community School Corporation's manager says she's leaving the district. Dr. Paige McNulty said in a statement that her last in-person day will be Sunday, June 4, but she'll continue to help with the leadership transition until June 30. McNulty said she's "accepted a local position in higher education."

She said during her more than three years with Gary Community Schools, the district has persevered through tough times. She cited facility improvements, the passage of a referendum and rising graduation rates and test scores, among other accomplishments.

McNulty said now is a natural time for transition. A new appointed Gary School Board will be put in place July 1, but it won't have the power to appoint a superintendent for at least a year.

For now, MGT Consulting's senior vice president of education solutions, Dr. Michael Raisor, will take over the district's leadership.