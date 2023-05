Facing a busy agenda as well as hammering out a two year state budget, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a series of healthcare and education bills just as the 2023 Indiana legislative session wrapped Friday, April 28, 2023. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Michael Gallenberger speak to Rep. Slager (R-Schereville) to discuss some of the measures now signed into law by Governor Eric Holcomb.