RS: A conversation with author Martin Sneider

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published May 24, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT
Simon & Schuster
/
Publisher: Forefront Books (April 11, 2023)

Dubbed the American "House of Gucci", Shelf Life is the debut novel from former retail king Martin Sneider — whose 2,000 stores once ruled malls across America. At its heart, Shelf Life is a novel about navigating family relationships. Central to the story is the family matriarch, Maddy, inspired by Martin’s wife Jill, a literature scholar who passed away rather suddenly in 2021. The protagonist of the novel wonders whether — like retail — his relationship with his father has a shelf life. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with the author, a fourth-generation retailer who started his retail career as as a shoe salesman and rose to president, co-CEO, and chief merchant of one of the nation’s largest fashion shoe and apparel specialty chains about his new book.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
