Regionally Speaking: Methodist Hospitals 100th Year Anniversary Celebration

Founded in 1923, Methodist Hospitals will recognize its centennial with a huge gala Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The health care system has been treating patients in the Region since the completion of the 82-bed hospital but the story really of its genesis actually began in 1911 when Margaret Pritchard started Gary General Hospital. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Matt Doyle, the president and CEO about the legacy and history of the organization as well as what is planned for the big event.