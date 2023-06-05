© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Methodist Hospitals 100th Year Anniversary Celebration

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 5, 2023
Founded in 1923, Methodist Hospitals will recognize its centennial with a huge gala Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. The health care system has been treating patients in the Region since the completion of the 82-bed hospital but the story really of its genesis actually began in 1911 when Margaret Pritchard started Gary General Hospital. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Matt Doyle, the president and CEO about the legacy and history of the organization as well as what is planned for the big event.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson