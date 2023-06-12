Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group June economic outlook
According to a survey of employers from the Bureau of Labor Statistic, employment growth was far stronger than expected in May. Over the last three months the economy has added more than 300,000 jobs well above the economy’s long-run potential. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with PNC Financial Services Group Senior Economist and Assistant Vice President Abbey Omodunbi to get a look at the June regional and national economy.