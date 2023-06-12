© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group June economic outlook

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT

According to a survey of employers from the Bureau of Labor Statistic, employment growth was far stronger than expected in May. Over the last three months the economy has added more than 300,000 jobs well above the economy’s long-run potential. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with PNC Financial Services Group Senior Economist and Assistant Vice President Abbey Omodunbi to get a look at the June regional and national economy.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
