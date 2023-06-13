Aquinas Catholic Community School Unveils $3 Million Expansion

On Monday, June 12, 2023 community members gathered for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Aquinas Catholic Community School $3 million expansion project. The recently completed project added classrooms and an office to enhance the school’s space. The campus expansion was made possible thanks to a significant gift from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, along with an investment from Holy Martyrs Parish, and support from Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte speaks to Bill Hanna, Executive Director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation about project which seeks to help accommodate the school's rapidly growing student population, which has grown by 37% since 2017.