Local News

Aquinas Catholic Community School Unveils $3 Million Expansion

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Chris Nolte,
Dee Dotson
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT
Aquinas Catholic Community School ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, June 12, 2023.
Aquinas Catholic Community School ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, June 12, 2023.
Russel Brodhacker/Lakeshore Public Media
On Monday, June 12, 2023 community members gathered for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of the Aquinas Catholic Community School $3 million expansion project. The recently completed project added classrooms and an office to enhance the school’s space. The campus expansion was made possible thanks to a significant gift from the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, along with an investment from Holy Martyrs Parish, and support from Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media host Chris Nolte speaks to Bill Hanna, Executive Director of the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation about project which seeks to help accommodate the school's rapidly growing student population, which has grown by 37% since 2017.

Tags
Local News Local NewsDiocese of Gary schoolsCatholic Diocese of GaryDean and Barbara White Family FoundationBig Shoulders Fund
Chris Nolte
Chris Nolte produces and hosts “Regionally Speaking” aired weekdays from noon to 1:00 p.m. He's also the temporary local "Morning Edition" host.
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
