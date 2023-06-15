© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Opportunity Enterprises builds new respite center

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT
Rendering of Opportunity Enterprises fully accessible treehouse just steps from the new Lakeside Respite Center. Designed by Nelson Treehouse and Supply of Treehouse Masters.
1 of 5  — OE Treehouse Credit OE.jpg
Rendering of Opportunity Enterprises fully accessible treehouse just steps from the new Lakeside Respite Center. Designed by Nelson Treehouse and Supply of Treehouse Masters.
Opportunity Enterprises Facebook
Front view of the new Opportunity Enterprises Lakeside Respite Center in Valparaiso.
2 of 5  — IMG_6605.jpg
Front view of the new Opportunity Enterprises Lakeside Respite Center in Valparaiso.
Dee Dotson/Lakeshore Public Media
Walkway leading to Opportunity Enterprises new Lakeside Respite Center treehouse.
3 of 5  — IMG_6582.jpg
Walkway leading to Opportunity Enterprises new Lakeside Respite Center treehouse.
Dee Dotson/Lakeshore Public Media
Jane Kobak, Donor Relations Manager with Opportunity Enterprises leading a tour of the construction site which will serve as the new home of the Lakeside Respite Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.
4 of 5  — IMG_6577.jpg
Jane Kobak, Donor Relations Manager with Opportunity Enterprises leading a tour of the construction site which will serve as the new home of the Lakeside Respite Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Dee Dotson/Lakeshore Public Media
Lakeshore Public Media staff on the steps of the Lakeside Respite Center treehouse built in partnership with Nelson Treehouse of the popular cable program Treehouse Masters.
5 of 5  — 20230615_115525(0).jpg
Lakeshore Public Media staff on the steps of the Lakeside Respite Center treehouse built in partnership with Nelson Treehouse of the popular cable program Treehouse Masters.
Larry A Brechner/New Perspectives Original Fine Art Photography

(starts with natural sound)
Do you hear that? That’s the sound of nature which serves as the majestic backdrop to Opportunity Enterprises new Lakeside Respite Center in Valparaiso, Indiana. The organization broke ground on the $6.7 million facility beside Lake Eliza in Porter County in May 2022. The center which is situated on a 158-acre wooded site will feature 21 beds for overnight stays, a recreation room, a relaxation room, sensory room and an extremely large and versatile kitchen which will serve as a spot to gather, take cooking lessons and of course entertain. Other amenities include a fully accessible treehouse built in partnership with Nelson Treehouse of the popular cable television show Treehouse Masters.

On Thursday, June 15, 2023 Lakeshore Public Media staff were led a guided tour of the site by Jane Kobak, Donor Relations Manager with Opportunity Enterprises. Noting recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing that 1 in 36 or 2.8% of children have autism, Jane shared the importance of the new facility that will fill an important need offering exceptional care and programming for so many families in the Region.

Opportunity Enterprises is planning a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony August 26, 2023 that will include dignitaries from across the Hoosier state. The new Lakeside Respite Center is slated to open this fall. Opportunity Enterprises provides a wide assortment of social and daily living services to individuals with disabilities and their families. The new facility is specifically intended to provide more options for caregivers to have a break.

For 55 years, Opportunity Enterprises has worked to maximize self-sufficiency and enrich the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. OE is in the business of amazing people, serving more than 1,000 people with disabilities in Northwest Indiana with over 350 staff and hundreds of volunteers. To learn more about OE or to support the organization by volunteering or making a gift, call (219) 464-9621, or visit oppent.org.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience.
