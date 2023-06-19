Regionally Speaking: NWI Financial Advisor Greg Hammer offers tips for investing during a shaky economy

A shaky economy can be stressful for even the most experienced investors, often having them question the solidity of their financial plans. And, according to John Hancock Retirement's 9th Annual Stress, Finances and Well-being Report, 38% of respondents believe they will retire later than they originally expected, a significant uptick from the 24% who reported delayed retirement plans in last year's report. That’s not surprising with ongoing market volatility, rising inflation and continued interest rate hikes. While many investors may be faithful to the old adage “Sell in May and Go Away,” northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer believes there's another discussion to be had. He’s here to talk mitigating risk, identify opportunities during market downturns and providing tips for building a resilient investment portfolio.