Regionally Speaking: PACT Act expands for VA benefits, health care

As of June 3rd, Veterans and their survivors have filed more than 625,000 claims for toxic exposure-related benefits under the PACT Act since President Biden signed it into law August 10, 2022. Veterans set a record for online disability compensation claims filed the day after the PACT Act was signed into law. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Joshua Jacobs, Under Secretary for Benefits with the Department of Veterans Affairs to get an update on filing a claim.

The Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) is encouraging Veterans and survivors to file their PACT Act claims by August 9, 2023 to receive the earliest possible effective date of August 10, 2022. However, Veterans who need more time to file their claim can notify the VA of their Intent to File, which will preserve a potential start date for benefits if a substantially complete claim is filed within a year of the intent to file date. Veterans and survivors may continue to file PACT Act claims after August 9, 2023, but risk losing the earliest potential start date for benefits.

Filing a claim is the first step for Veterans to receive VA benefits they have earned and deserve under the PACT Act. To help answer questions about what the PACT Act means for you and your loved ones, visit https://www.va.gov/ or call 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711 or 1-800-MYVA411.

