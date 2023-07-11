© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Lakeshore Public Media Presents "Learn with Lakeshore"

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published July 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT

(Soundbite of “Elmo's Song” by Sesame Street was written by Tony Geiss).

Lakeshore PBS is a crucial educational resource for community members in Northwest Indiana. On Thursday, July 13, 2023 Lakeshore Public Media will partner with the PNC Foundation with additional support from the Legacy Foundation to host ‘Learn with Lakeshore’ at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station, Indiana. “Learn with Lakeshore” is a free, family event focused on early learning and childhood development and will include a special visit by Costume Character Elmo and the PNC Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA). Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Catherine Hill, PNC Foundation Client and Community Relations Director for northern Indiana as well as Carl Kurk, Vice President of Development with Lakeshore Public Media to get some of the details as well as a sneak peek at what is planned for the big event.

To register for the event visit https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/learn

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingThe PNC Financial Services GroupEarly Learning
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson