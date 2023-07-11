Regionally Speaking: Lakeshore Public Media Presents "Learn with Lakeshore"

(Soundbite of “Elmo's Song” by Sesame Street was written by Tony Geiss).

Lakeshore PBS is a crucial educational resource for community members in Northwest Indiana. On Thursday, July 13, 2023 Lakeshore Public Media will partner with the PNC Foundation with additional support from the Legacy Foundation to host ‘Learn with Lakeshore’ at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station, Indiana. “Learn with Lakeshore” is a free, family event focused on early learning and childhood development and will include a special visit by Costume Character Elmo and the PNC Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA). Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Catherine Hill, PNC Foundation Client and Community Relations Director for northern Indiana as well as Carl Kurk, Vice President of Development with Lakeshore Public Media to get some of the details as well as a sneak peek at what is planned for the big event.

To register for the event visit https://www.lakeshorepublicmedia.org/learn

