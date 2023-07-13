© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Weekend ramp restrictions planned on I-65

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 13, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT
Another ramp closure is coming to northbound I-65 this weekend. The ramp to eastbound I-80/94 is scheduled to be closed from Friday evening to Monday morning for concrete patching. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to use U.S. 20 and Ripley Street as a detour.

Meanwhile, the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will be down to one lane from Friday night to Saturday morning, but that could be pushed back to Saturday night, depending on the weather.

It's part of the ongoing I-65 concrete restoration project.

