Weekend ramp restrictions planned on I-65

Another ramp closure is coming to northbound I-65 this weekend. The ramp to eastbound I-80/94 is scheduled to be closed from Friday evening to Monday morning for concrete patching. The Indiana Department of Transportation asks drivers to use U.S. 20 and Ripley Street as a detour.

Meanwhile, the ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will be down to one lane from Friday night to Saturday morning, but that could be pushed back to Saturday night, depending on the weather.

It's part of the ongoing I-65 concrete restoration project.