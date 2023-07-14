© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Regionally Speaking: Environmental justice advocates attend EPA coal ash hearing

By Dee Dotson
Published July 14, 2023
JustTransition NWI
/

On June 28th a crowd of about 100 environmental advocates to give testimony in support of newly proposed rules to remove a loophole that allows energy companies to resolve the issue of coal ash dumped in unlined pits across the country… and that came on the hills of the smoke from Canadian wildfires drift through the Midwest. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Susan Thomas, Director of Legislation & Policy/Press for JustTransitionNWI as she shares how things went with at the press conference and hearing that included over 100 advocates from around the country.

