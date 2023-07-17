Eastbound U.S. 30 to close for repairs near Wanatah

U.S. 30 will be closed east of Wanatah for road repairs. Starting Wednesday, the eastbound lanes will be closed between U.S. 421 and LaPorte County Road 900 West for three to five days.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic will be split into a left and right turn lane approaching the U.S. 421 stoplight. The westbound lanes will also close for repairs, sometime after the eastbound lanes are reopened.

INDOT's official detour uses U.S. 421, U.S. 6 and State Road 39.