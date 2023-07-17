© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Local News

Eastbound U.S. 30 to close for repairs near Wanatah

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Michael Gallenberger
Published July 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

U.S. 30 will be closed east of Wanatah for road repairs. Starting Wednesday, the eastbound lanes will be closed between U.S. 421 and LaPorte County Road 900 West for three to five days.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says eastbound traffic will be split into a left and right turn lane approaching the U.S. 421 stoplight. The westbound lanes will also close for repairs, sometime after the eastbound lanes are reopened.

INDOT's official detour uses U.S. 421, U.S. 6 and State Road 39.

