Local News

Regionally Speaking: SAFE Coalition of Human Rights

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published July 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT

Regionally Speaking hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak to Dr. Kalyani Gopal Ph.D., HSPP, founder of SAFE Coalition for Human Rights as well as the executive director at Ashley’s House about the human trafficking awareness event happening Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Indian American Cultural Center. With the objective of informing the public about how often human trafficking happens in the Region, Dr. Kalyani Gopal, organizes the annual awareness event bringing together speakers from around the global for a one day conference. The theme of this year's United Nations World Day Against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) is Technology and Trafficking and will include speakers from the Pentagon's Department of Defense, USAINN, Department of Human Services, CISA, Indiana state legislators, law enforcement officers, cybersecurity experts, parents and survivors.

For more information visit https://safechr.org/safe-event/

