Wheatfield woman dies in I-65 crash

A Wheatfield woman is dead, after a crash on I-65 Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the 61st Avenue exit.

Troopers believe Jennifer R. Benton, 37, was driving a 2006 Honda at a high rate of speed in the left southbound lane, when she suddenly changed lanes to get off at 61st. In the process, she reportedly hit the right rear of a semi that had pulled over, causing "catastrophic damage to the driver’s compartment of the Honda."

Benton was declared dead at the scene. A passenger in the Honda was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.