Local News

Regionally Speaking: United Way of Northwest Indiana Level Up Program

Lakeshore Public Radio | By Dee Dotson
Published August 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT

The United Way of Northwest Indiana was formed in 2021, when the Lake Area United Way, representing Lake County, Indiana, and the United Way of Porter County merged. In 2021, collectively both United Ways provided more than $5 million in resources to help people thrive. The United Way of Northwest Indiana has set forth four goals by the end of 2025, including reducing the number of Northwest Indiana households living below financial sustainability levels by producing 1,000 graduates through the Level Up Program. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Adam O”Doherty, President and CEO of United Way of Northwest Indiana about the program as well as the new strategic plan that changed the way the United Way serves the public.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingUnited Way of Northwest IndianaLevel Upfinancial literacyfinancial adviceemployment
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
