Regionally Speaking: United Way of Northwest Indiana Level Up Program

The United Way of Northwest Indiana was formed in 2021, when the Lake Area United Way, representing Lake County, Indiana, and the United Way of Porter County merged. In 2021, collectively both United Ways provided more than $5 million in resources to help people thrive. The United Way of Northwest Indiana has set forth four goals by the end of 2025, including reducing the number of Northwest Indiana households living below financial sustainability levels by producing 1,000 graduates through the Level Up Program. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Adam O”Doherty, President and CEO of United Way of Northwest Indiana about the program as well as the new strategic plan that changed the way the United Way serves the public.