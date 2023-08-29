Overnight lane and ramp closures planned on I-65

Overnight lane and ramp closures begin tonight (Tuesday) on I-65. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will close two to three ramps at a time, along with the right two lanes of I-65 in the area, as they install the final pavement markings on the ramps.

The work starts in the northbound lanes, with the ramps to and from U.S. 30 scheduled to close tonight. That's followed by the ramps at 61st on Wednesday night and the ramps to Ridge Road and eastbound I-80/94 on Thursday night.

Work shifts to southbound I-65 next week, with the ramps from Ridge Road and westbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 scheduled to close September 6. That's followed by the ramps at 61st on September 7 and U.S. 30 September 8.

The closures will take place from about 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., and the ramps will reopen as soon as the markings are dry. INDOT says the work is extremely weather dependent, and the schedule could change.