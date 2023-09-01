© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Lakeshore's new TV antenna is currently being installed - viewers can expect brief broadcast interruptions over the next two weeks. We appreciate your patience! Learn more here
Local News

Northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-80/94 to close for concrete restoration Tuesday

Michael Gallenberger
Published September 1, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Another major change to I-65's traffic configuration is coming Tuesday.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will be closed for about three weeks. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be repairing joints and doing extensive concrete restoration, and a full closure of the ramp is the safest and most efficient way to do it.

The official detour sends drivers north on I-65, east on U.S. 12/20 and then south on State Road 51 to westbound I-80/94.

Michael Gallenberger
