Northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I-80/94 to close for concrete restoration Tuesday

Another major change to I-65's traffic configuration is coming Tuesday.

The ramp from northbound I-65 to westbound I-80/94 will be closed for about three weeks. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be repairing joints and doing extensive concrete restoration, and a full closure of the ramp is the safest and most efficient way to do it.

The official detour sends drivers north on I-65, east on U.S. 12/20 and then south on State Road 51 to westbound I-80/94.