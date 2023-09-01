Regionally Speaking: INvestEd offers tips for Hoosiers to take to repay their student loans

Intro: Interest on federal student loans resumes on September 1, 2023 after a pause of over three years. Soon after, on October 1, 2023 student loan payments will officially begin again for borrowers across Indiana. Individuals who haven’t had to make a payment on their student loans since the beginning of the pandemic - including some recent graduates who have yet to pay on a loan - will need to prepare for the financial impact of repayment.

Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Bill Wozniak, INvestEd Vice President of Communications and Student Services about the good news for Hoosiers is that there are free, comprehensive resources through Indiana nonprofit INvestEd to help borrowers understand and prepare for what’s coming, optimize their repayment plan, and reconnect with their student loan servicer. Through INvestEd, Hoosiers have access to experts who offer fast, personalized guidance on their student loan repayment questions.

For more information visit https://www.investedindiana.org/