Local News

Regionally Speaking: INvestEd offers tips for Hoosiers to take to repay their student loans

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 1, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT

Intro: Interest on federal student loans resumes on September 1, 2023 after a pause of over three years. Soon after, on October 1, 2023 student loan payments will officially begin again for borrowers across Indiana. Individuals who haven’t had to make a payment on their student loans since the beginning of the pandemic - including some recent graduates who have yet to pay on a loan - will need to prepare for the financial impact of repayment.

Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Bill Wozniak, INvestEd Vice President of Communications and Student Services about the good news for Hoosiers is that there are free, comprehensive resources through Indiana nonprofit INvestEd to help borrowers understand and prepare for what’s coming, optimize their repayment plan, and reconnect with their student loan servicer. Through INvestEd, Hoosiers have access to experts who offer fast, personalized guidance on their student loan repayment questions.

For more information visit https://www.investedindiana.org/

Local News
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson