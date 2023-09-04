Regionally Speaking: Purdue University Northwest 70th Sinai Forum season

It’s time to take a look at what will be the 70th season of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest. For seven decades the Purdue University Northwest (PNW) Sinai Forum has provided an avenue of reflection, intellectualism, imagination, and adventure to invigorate a thirst for knowledge and help bring answers to life’s biggest questions. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Leslie Plesac, the executive director of the Sinai Forum at Purdue University Northwest about some of the guests for the upcoming speaking series.

For more information visit https://www.pnw.edu/sinai-forum/