Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute 'Amplifying Impact: The Transformative Value of Collaboration Across Youth-Serving Organizations'

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 7, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT
Indiana Youth Institute

The power of collaboration among youth-serving organizations cannot be understated. Through pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise, collaborations can transcend individual efforts, resulting in more synergistic, holistic, and effective youth-supporting efforts. Each youth-serving organization brings a distinct perspective to the table, shaped by their experiences and areas of specialization. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Tami Silverman, President and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute who shares one of the greatest benefits of collaboration is the ability to share knowledge and expertise.

For more information about the Indiana Youth Institute 2023 Kids Count Conference visit https://www.iyi.org/

Local News regionally speaking Indiana Youth Institute Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman Hoosier youth well-being
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engage, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
