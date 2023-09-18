Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute 'Amplifying Impact: The Transformative Value of Collaboration Across Youth-Serving Organizations'

The power of collaboration among youth-serving organizations cannot be understated. Through pooling resources, knowledge, and expertise, collaborations can transcend individual efforts, resulting in more synergistic, holistic, and effective youth-supporting efforts. Each youth-serving organization brings a distinct perspective to the table, shaped by their experiences and areas of specialization. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Tami Silverman, President and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute who shares one of the greatest benefits of collaboration is the ability to share knowledge and expertise.

For more information about the Indiana Youth Institute 2023 Kids Count Conference visit https://www.iyi.org/