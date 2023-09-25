Regionally Speaking: Indiana's Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch advocates for Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Indiana’s Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate oversees a portfolio that includes Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) as well as the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). Lt. Gov. Crouch also chairs four agencies including the Indiana Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force Corporation. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has been touring the state meeting with business leaders who employ Hoosiers with disabilities, including those with autism. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced September 19, 2023 the launch of the Indiana Housing Dashboard 2.0, a database that includes a statewide inventory of housing in Indiana. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks with Indiana’s 52nd Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch where she shares the latest from her office including the newly expanded 988 Crisis Lifeline serving as a go-to resource for Hoosiers.