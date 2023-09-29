Regionally Speaking: VA Health Care Quality Now Outranks Non-VA Hospitals

According to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings (HCAHPS), Medicare’s latest quarterly nationwide survey of patients in June 2023, VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics—including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital, and more. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs about the results of the independent studies demonstrating high of quality care VA consistently provides.