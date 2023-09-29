© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: VA Health Care Quality Now Outranks Non-VA Hospitals

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT

According to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Star Ratings (HCAHPS), Medicare’s latest quarterly nationwide survey of patients in June 2023, VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics—including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital, and more. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Under Secretary for Health at the Veterans Health Administration within the Department of Veterans Affairs about the results of the independent studies demonstrating high of quality care VA consistently provides.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
