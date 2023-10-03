Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute 2023 Indiana Girl Report

The groundbreaking 2023 Indiana Girl Report was recently released, the first of it's kind collaboration between Indiana Youth Institute the Girl Scouts and their Girl Coalition of Indiana. The cooperation, shared purpose and data report are part of an innovative joint effort to increase the well-being of Hoosier girls. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Tami Silverman, President and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute about her latest columns that shares some of the findings in the report.