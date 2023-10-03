© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute 2023 Indiana Girl Report

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT
Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman
Indiana Youth Institute
Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman

The groundbreaking 2023 Indiana Girl Report was recently released, the first of it's kind collaboration between Indiana Youth Institute the Girl Scouts and their Girl Coalition of Indiana. The cooperation, shared purpose and data report are part of an innovative joint effort to increase the well-being of Hoosier girls. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Tami Silverman, President and CEO of Indiana Youth Institute about her latest columns that shares some of the findings in the report.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
