Ramp closures continue on I-80/94, I-65

The Indiana Department of Transportation is giving an update on I-80/94 and I-65 ramp closures.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Calumet is now scheduled to close Thursday, followed by the eastbound ramp to northbound Burr on Monday. The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road is scheduled to close Tuesday, followed by the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Kennedy on Wednesday.

Crews are conducting high friction surface treatment designed to "decrease road slippage for motorists exiting the interstate." Each ramp is expected to be closed for two to three days.

INDOT says the work is "extremely weather dependent," so the schedule may continue to change.