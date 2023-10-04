© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Ramp closures continue on I-80/94, I-65

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT
I-80/94
South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority
/
South Shore CVA website

The Indiana Department of Transportation is giving an update on I-80/94 and I-65 ramp closures.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Calumet is now scheduled to close Thursday, followed by the eastbound ramp to northbound Burr on Monday. The ramp from southbound I-65 to Ridge Road is scheduled to close Tuesday, followed by the ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to northbound Kennedy on Wednesday.

Crews are conducting high friction surface treatment designed to "decrease road slippage for motorists exiting the interstate." Each ramp is expected to be closed for two to three days.

INDOT says the work is "extremely weather dependent," so the schedule may continue to change.

I-80/94 I-65 Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
