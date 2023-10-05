South Shore Line providing extra service for Chicago Marathon

The South Shore Line will run extra service Sunday for the Chicago Marathon.

An extra westbound trip will leave Carroll Avenue in Michigan City at 4:20 a.m. and arrive at Millennium Station at 6:04 a.m. Busing remains in effect between Michigan City and Gary Metro Center.

An extra eastbound train will leave Millennium Station at 2:35 Sunday afternoon, stop at Van Buren at 2:38 and then make all stops from Hegewisch to Gary Metro Center.

Meanwhile, certain trains will make an extra stop today (Thursday) and tomorrow at McCormick Place for those attending the health and fitness expo and packet pickup.