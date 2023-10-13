© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group on the economic impact of the UAW strike

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT
PNC Financial Services Group

The United Auto Workers' strike against the Big Three automakers will have already had ripple effects across the economy and it's hard to gauge how long it goes on. The UAW is targeting all Big Three carmakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis but at least for now it's not picketing all of their plants, Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to get an economic outlook as well as discuss how the strike will affect US and Indiana economies.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
