Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group on the economic impact of the UAW strike

The United Auto Workers' strike against the Big Three automakers will have already had ripple effects across the economy and it's hard to gauge how long it goes on. The UAW is targeting all Big Three carmakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis but at least for now it's not picketing all of their plants, Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Ershang Liang, an economist with PNC Financial Services Group, Inc to get an economic outlook as well as discuss how the strike will affect US and Indiana economies.

