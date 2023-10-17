© 2023 Lakeshore Public Radio
Regionally Speaking: IU Northwest recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the 'Clothesline Project'

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT
Provided Indiana University Northwest Women and Gender Studies

For the last ten years, Indiana University Northwest has recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the ‘Clothesline Project.’ During the month of October, students, faculty and staff are invited to “design” a t-shirt with images and or statements as a form of expression to share their personal stories or in honor of victims of those affected by domestic violence, rape/sexual assault/abuse, or abuse due to sexual orientation or political reasons. The designed shirts are then hung throughout Moraine Student Center to raise awareness and give voice to those individuals who have previously been silenced. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Dr. Tanice Foltz, professor of sociology and immediate past director of Women's and Gender Studies (WGS) about the project including a culminating event in Morraine Student Center on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
