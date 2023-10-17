Regionally Speaking: IU Northwest recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the 'Clothesline Project'

For the last ten years, Indiana University Northwest has recognized Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the ‘Clothesline Project.’ During the month of October, students, faculty and staff are invited to “design” a t-shirt with images and or statements as a form of expression to share their personal stories or in honor of victims of those affected by domestic violence, rape/sexual assault/abuse, or abuse due to sexual orientation or political reasons. The designed shirts are then hung throughout Moraine Student Center to raise awareness and give voice to those individuals who have previously been silenced. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Dr. Tanice Foltz, professor of sociology and immediate past director of Women's and Gender Studies (WGS) about the project including a culminating event in Morraine Student Center on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

