Regionally Speaking: Not so intelligent AI? Why You Shouldn't Rely on ChatGPT to Create Your Financial Plan

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published September 25, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

It seems that just about everyone is talking about AI these days and how it may impact our jobs going
forward. While Goldman Sachs recently predicted that AI will replace 25% of the current workforce and up to 300 million jobs globally, one fact remains true in the financial world, AI can't create your financial or retirement plan. Local financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to break down the pros and cons of D-I-Y financial planning and shed insight on why technologies, like ChatGPT and other forms of AI, just don't cut it when it comes to creating a comprehensive plan that's tailored to your unique needs and goals compared to a live person.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerfinancial literacyfinancial planning and adviceplanning for retirement
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
