Regionally Speaking: Not so intelligent AI? Why You Shouldn't Rely on ChatGPT to Create Your Financial Plan

It seems that just about everyone is talking about AI these days and how it may impact our jobs going

forward. While Goldman Sachs recently predicted that AI will replace 25% of the current workforce and up to 300 million jobs globally, one fact remains true in the financial world, AI can't create your financial or retirement plan. Local financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to break down the pros and cons of D-I-Y financial planning and shed insight on why technologies, like ChatGPT and other forms of AI, just don't cut it when it comes to creating a comprehensive plan that's tailored to your unique needs and goals compared to a live person.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/