Regionally Speaking: NIPSCO is planning to add natural gas peaker plant

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. has made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas base rates. The request is largely driven by federal safety and compliance regulations, system upgrades to support economic development and job creation, and infrastructure modernization and improvements that directly benefit customers and communities – including an estimated $1.1 billion in investments through the end of 2024.

The proposed increase, filed with the IURC, will undergo a thorough and nearly yearlong regulatory review process that will allow for public input in order to strike the right balance of cost and service for NIPSCO customers. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Andy Campbell, Director of Portfolio Planning & Origination and Tara McElmurry, Communications Manager with NIPSCO about the request for rate increase as well as explain what one of the infrastructure improvements is.