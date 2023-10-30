© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: NIPSCO is planning to add natural gas peaker plant

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published October 30, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT

Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. has made a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to adjust its natural gas base rates. The request is largely driven by federal safety and compliance regulations, system upgrades to support economic development and job creation, and infrastructure modernization and improvements that directly benefit customers and communities – including an estimated $1.1 billion in investments through the end of 2024.

The proposed increase, filed with the IURC, will undergo a thorough and nearly yearlong regulatory review process that will allow for public input in order to strike the right balance of cost and service for NIPSCO customers. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Andy Campbell, Director of Portfolio Planning & Origination and Tara McElmurry, Communications Manager with NIPSCO about the request for rate increase as well as explain what one of the infrastructure improvements is.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
