Regionally Speaking: JustTransition NWI raises concerns over NIPSCO's proposed new natural gas peaker plant

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson,
Tom Maloney
Published October 31, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT
Just Transition Northwest Indiana Legislative and Policy Director, Press Secretary Susan Thomas
Provided
/
Just Transition NWI
Just Transition Northwest Indiana Legislative and Policy Director, Press Secretary Susan Thomas

Earlier in September, NIPSCO filed for permission with the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission (IURC) to build a 400-MW, $643 million natural gas peaker at the R.M. Schahfer site. Just Transition Northwest Indiana is actively opposing the build-out for what they believe will be an occasional-use facility that either prolongs the use of fossil fuels for another 50 years or will be rendered obsolete due to more stringent climate regulations in the future. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak to Susan Thomas, Director of Legislation & Policy/Press with JustTransition NWI about the environmental concerns her advocacy group is raising.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
Tom Maloney
As Vice President of Radio Operations, Tom is responsible for overseeing Lakeshore Public Radio. He oversees the radio station’s programming, as well as news. He was instrumental in bringing several different genres of music to Lakeshore Public Radio.
