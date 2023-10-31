Regionally Speaking: JustTransition NWI raises concerns over NIPSCO's proposed new natural gas peaker plant

Earlier in September, NIPSCO filed for permission with the Indiana Utilities Regulatory Commission (IURC) to build a 400-MW, $643 million natural gas peaker at the R.M. Schahfer site. Just Transition Northwest Indiana is actively opposing the build-out for what they believe will be an occasional-use facility that either prolongs the use of fossil fuels for another 50 years or will be rendered obsolete due to more stringent climate regulations in the future. Lakeshore Public Media hosts Dee Dotson and Tom Maloney speak to Susan Thomas, Director of Legislation & Policy/Press with JustTransition NWI about the environmental concerns her advocacy group is raising.

