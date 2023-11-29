Hebron man sentenced 6 months for Capitol insurrection

Matthew Huttle, 41, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison with one year of supervised release. He must also pay $500 for damage to the Capitol and $25 for special assessment.

Huttle entered a plea deal in July, charging him with trespassing during the events of the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots. He was arrested Nov. 28, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. He was tried on 12 counts with his uncle, Dale Huttle, who was arrested in Crown Point, Ind.

The two Huttles traveled from Hebron, Ind., to Washington, D.C. Matthew Huttle was in the Capitol for 16 minutes and remained on the grounds for several hours, recording video on his phone of what was happening.

From sentencing agreement Screenshot of Capitol surveillance footage showing Matthew Huttle (red circle) entering the Capitol building.

Huttle entered the building through the Senate Wing door in the lower west terrace.

While in the building, he told rioters that Congress members were on the third floor. Huttle told police that he was trying to divert the rioters away from the Congress members, who were most likely evacuating.

From sentencing agreement Screenshot of video footage showing Huttle (red circle) roaming through the Crypt.

Huttle was interrupted by officers directing him out of the building. He refused, saying that he had a bad feeling about officers moving all the rioters out through one area.

He continued back to the Senate wing door and exited by climbing out of a window.

His uncle, Dale Huttle, engaged in at least two violent confrontations with law enforcement officers on the Lower West Terrace. This involved striking officers with a flagpole.

Dale Huttle is set to appear for a status conference Friday.

As of Tuesday 1,092 people have been charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.