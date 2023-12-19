Regionally Speaking: Income-eligible customers may apply for additional NIPSCO energy assistance now

NIPSO is offering help to low-income customers, seniors, active military and veterans experiencing difficulty paying their gas utility bills this winter season. The NIPSCO Hardship, SERV or Supply Energy Resources to Veterans and SILVER or Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vunerable Energy Resource applications are open now through May 31, 2024 or until funds are exhausted. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Joshauna Nash, a communications manager with NIPSCO who encourages income-eligible customers to apply as soon as possible as well as inform family members who might qualify.