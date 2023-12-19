© 2023 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Income-eligible customers may apply for additional NIPSCO energy assistance now

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 19, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST

NIPSO is offering help to low-income customers, seniors, active military and veterans experiencing difficulty paying their gas utility bills this winter season. The NIPSCO Hardship, SERV or Supply Energy Resources to Veterans and SILVER or Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vunerable Energy Resource applications are open now through May 31, 2024 or until funds are exhausted. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Joshauna Nash, a communications manager with NIPSCO who encourages income-eligible customers to apply as soon as possible as well as inform family members who might qualify.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
