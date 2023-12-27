Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on Teaching Our Children to Be Grateful Givers

It is the time of year when many of us plan big family meals, decorate our homes and start holiday shopping. At the same time, we have all heard the phrase "It is better to give than to receive". Amidst all of the holiday hustle and bustle, how do we teach our children to go beyond consumerism to focus on gratitude and the needs of others? Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman to discuss the organization's latest column Teaching Our Children to Be Grateful Givers.