Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute on Teaching Our Children to Be Grateful Givers

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published December 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM CST

It is the time of year when many of us plan big family meals, decorate our homes and start holiday shopping. At the same time, we have all heard the phrase "It is better to give than to receive". Amidst all of the holiday hustle and bustle, how do we teach our children to go beyond consumerism to focus on gratitude and the needs of others? Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman to discuss the organization's latest column Teaching Our Children to Be Grateful Givers.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson