Regionally Speaking: "Lincoln Is Crying" documentary shines a light on the history of Illinois political corruption

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published January 22, 2024 at 12:29 PM CST
The documentary Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois will be screened at Front Row Cinema at Columbia College Chicago on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm.
Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois
Filmmakers John Davies and Brian Kallies along with executive producer Dave Truitt offer an entertaining take on the state of Illinois history of systemic political corruption with their latest work "Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois". On Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm legendary political news reporter Mike Flannery will be hosting a Q&A at Film Row Cinema at Columbia College Chicago following the screening of the film. The film is narrated by James Todd Lincoln, the fictional, non-partisan great-great-great grandson of President Abraham Lincoln. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Brian Kallies to review the film.

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingdocumentary filmsindependent film makersfilmmakers
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
