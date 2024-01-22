Regionally Speaking: "Lincoln Is Crying" documentary shines a light on the history of Illinois political corruption

Filmmakers John Davies and Brian Kallies along with executive producer Dave Truitt offer an entertaining take on the state of Illinois history of systemic political corruption with their latest work "Lincoln Is Crying: The Grifters, Grafters and Governors of Illinois". On Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 6:00 pm legendary political news reporter Mike Flannery will be hosting a Q&A at Film Row Cinema at Columbia College Chicago following the screening of the film. The film is narrated by James Todd Lincoln, the fictional, non-partisan great-great-great grandson of President Abraham Lincoln. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Brian Kallies to review the film.