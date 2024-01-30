Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer offers a list for financial resolutions in 2024

After you throw confetti and pop the champagne to ring in the new year, you wake up the next morning, and reality sets in – it's 2024 and it's time to set resolutions. While improving health and fitness tops the list – you're not alone if you want to prioritize your financial goals in 2024. When it comes to setting this year's financial resolutions, northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer offers insight on creating your 2024 financial resolutions – with a few taking into account our current financial landscape – so when 2025 comes knocking, you won't be starting at square one.

