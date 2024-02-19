© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: CDC's Tips From Former Smoker campaign

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST
Center for Disease Control and Prevention Office on Smoking & Health

Over the past 12 years, CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® (Tips®) campaign has helped millions of U.S. adults to quit smoking. Year after year, the Tips campaign has proven its effectiveness while promoting compelling messages and free resources to help adults quit smoking. Year after year, the Tips® campaign has proven its effectiveness while promoting compelling messages and free resources to help adults quit smoking.

This year, the Tips® campaign features new people sharing their stories about how cigarette smoking and smoking-related diseases have negatively impacted their lives. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Health Communications Branch Chief Diane Beistle who discusses why many of the new Tips® ads include messaging about the harms of menthol cigarettes, which can contribute to tobacco-related health disparities.

For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/index.html
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingcdcSmoke FreeAnti-Smokingthe dangers of smoking
Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
See stories by Dee Dotson