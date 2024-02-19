Regionally Speaking: CDC's Tips From Former Smoker campaign

Over the past 12 years, CDC’s Tips From Former Smokers® (Tips®) campaign has helped millions of U.S. adults to quit smoking. Year after year, the Tips campaign has proven its effectiveness while promoting compelling messages and free resources to help adults quit smoking. Year after year, the Tips® campaign has proven its effectiveness while promoting compelling messages and free resources to help adults quit smoking.

This year, the Tips® campaign features new people sharing their stories about how cigarette smoking and smoking-related diseases have negatively impacted their lives. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Health Communications Branch Chief Diane Beistle who discusses why many of the new Tips® ads include messaging about the harms of menthol cigarettes, which can contribute to tobacco-related health disparities.

For more information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/campaign/tips/index.html