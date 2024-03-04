© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Indiana Farmers Pleading for Passage of a Farm Bill to Help them Survive

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published March 4, 2024 at 8:05 AM CST
Photo provided

With 2023 was the hottest year on record a lot of U.S. grain and livestock production suffered. Against this backdrop, farmers in Indiana are telling Congress to pass the latest farm bill that gives them the tools and support they need to lead the transition to more sustainable food production. The 2018 Farm Bill expired on September 30, 2023 and without a replacement farm bill conservation programs help farmers stay productive in the face of less predictable weather, while continuing to provide the food we need to support a growing world. Until recently, there was only enough funding for one in three farmers who wanted to participate in these popular programs. Today, we have more resources for conservation on the farm than ever before. It's crucial to ensure that this momentum continues with the upcoming farm bill. The Farm Bill must be reauthorized by Congress every five years. Failure to reauthorize the law or allow it to completely lapse would have devastating effects on the nation’s farmers, who would find themselves dealing with price controls from the 1930s and 1940s.

About Brent Bible: Brent grows corn and soybeans for seed production, ethanol and food. He has collaborated with legislative officials on policy advocacy about agriculture and rural development, and he serves as Chairman of the Board for his local rural electric cooperative.

Dee Dotson
As co-host and producer of Regionally Speaking, Dee is responsible for connecting with northwest Indiana community newsmakers to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Radio listening audience. She believes in the power of storytelling to engag, teach and change lives. Prior to working at Lakeshore Public Radio, Dee enjoyed giving her time, talent, and resources to various community organizations. Dee believes in servant leadership. Her favorite quote is "Leadership is service not position." by Tim Fargo.
