South Shore Line expands overnight busing, due to dispatch system testing

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:42 PM CDT
South Shore Line

The South Shore Line is once again expanding busing overnight.

Trains are already replaced by buses between Gary Metro Center and Dune Park, as Double Track work continues. But for eastbound trains leaving Chicago after 9:00 p.m., busing will take place all the way from Gary Metro Center to Carroll Avenue in Michigan City.

The railroad says the extra busing will accommodate dispatch system testing. It's expected to remain in place for several weeks.
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
