Regionally Speaking: Speaking: PNC Survey Shows Business Owner Optimism Continues to Soar Amid Improving Economic Conditions

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:23 PM CST
PNC Financial Services Group

PNC's latest semi-annual survey of small and mid-sized businesses, which concluded Feb. 1, 2024 shows that business owner optimism about economic conditions over the next six months has reached a 22-year high amid lessening fears of a recession.

Highlights from the survey show that 55% of small and mid-sized business owners surveyed are optimistic about the national economy. 79% are highly optimistic about the prospects of their own business. Inflation pressures are easing with fewer than half expecting to raise prices in the next six months. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to Ershang Liang, an economist with the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

For more information visit https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/media/economic-reports.html?lnksrc=relres
