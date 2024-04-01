Regionally Speaking: Walkable USA - Proof of Concept documentary

The new documentary Walkable USA- Proof of Concept was four years in the making. It tells the story of the revitalization of downtown Hammond. The film promotes the idea that walking, the simplest act of transportation, can transform a city. The hour long movie premiered on Lakeshore PBS last winter to rave reviews.

The new documentary Walkable USA will be shown at a public screening April 4, 2024 at the Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond, Indiana. Tom Desch is a director, producer and writer of several documentaries. Most notably here in the Region is the award winning and Emmy nominated documentary Shifting Sands about the Indiana Dunes. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Tom to get a sneak peek at the film.

The city of Hammond is the largest city in Lake County and the seventh largest city in Indiana. The city is home to more than 76,000 people. Redevelopment of the downtown area is underway.

Admission to the screening is free, but registration is required. Interested attendees can register for the event, gain more information about the documentary, and access the trailer can do so at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/WalkableUSA.

