Regionally Speaking: Indiana Republican gubernatorial candidate Suzanne Crouch

As Hoosiers across the state head to the polling place to cast ballots in the primary election between now and May 7, 2024 Lakeshore Public Media speaks to candidates in the crowded GOP field about their views on top policy issues, climate justice as well as why they deserve your vote. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined now by Republican candidate Suzanne Crouch who is presently serving as the state's lieutenant governor.