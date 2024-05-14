Learn with Lakeshore, free family event at Crown Point's Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT, INDIANA - Learn with Lakeshore, a free community event dedicated to early learning, childhood development, and family engagement will take place at Bulldog Park, located at 183 S. West St, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Sunday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.. The event is coordinated by Lakeshore Public Media with support from the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Families are invited to participate in interactive experiences promoting early learning and childhood development, while also gaining access to valuable resources and information for parents and caregivers. Learn with Lakeshore promises to be a day filled with enriching activities for all ages.

"Learn with Lakeshore embodies our commitment to providing families with resources and opportunities to support their children's growth and education. This event is free and open to everyone, and we welcome families from across the region to join us for a day of fun and learning,” President and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media, Chuck Roberts, said.

Adding to the excitement, special appearances by the beloved PBS KIDS character, Daniel Tiger, from “Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.” Bluey and Bingo from the hit series “Bluey” are also scheduled to delight attendees alongside Nick and Judy from “Zootopia,” courtesy of local entertainment service Everlasting Smiles and Memories.

The event will host a diverse array of nonprofit organizations aimed at providing valuable resources to residents of Northwest Indiana. Nonprofits attending Learn with Lakeshore include in part: Art Barn, Northwest Indiana Community Action, Crown Point Community Library, Dean & Barbara White Southlake YMCA, Franciscan Health, Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue University Northwest, Prevent Child Abuse Lake County, Help Me Grow Porter County, Opportunity Enterprises, Humane Society of Hobart, Just Transition NWI, Legacy Foundation, Mental Health America of NWI, North Shore Health Centers, and Triangle Hills Camp & Retreat Center.

Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in culinary delights from food vendors such as Bub's Burrito Bowls and Tacos, and Kona Ice, ensuring that every aspect of their experience is catered to.

For those eager to attend, additional details about Learn with Lakeshore are available on Lakeshore Public Media's website, LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Learn, LearnWithLakeshore.org, and the station’s Facebook page (@LakeshorePublicMedia1), in the time leading up to the event.