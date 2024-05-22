© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Edgewater Health on Mental Health Awareness Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:10 AM CDT
Image courtesy of Edgewater Health P

Edgewater Health will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a gala. Caring in the Key of Life will be hosted on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Duneland Falls Banquet and Meeting Center in Chesterton, Indiana. For more than five decades Edgewater Health has provided physical and behavioral health care services in the northwest Indiana. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by LaTanya Woodson, Director, of Community Health and Karen Bishop Morris, Chief Development Officer to share the details of the big event as well as give a glimpse of all the services and free programs offered.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, please call 988 to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7

For more information visit https://edgewaterhealth.org/
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingMENTAL HEALTHmental illnessmental health advocatesmental health topicsMental Health Care resourcesyouth mental health issuesEdgewater Health
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson