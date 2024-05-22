Regionally Speaking: Edgewater Health on Mental Health Awareness Month

Edgewater Health will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a gala. Caring in the Key of Life will be hosted on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Duneland Falls Banquet and Meeting Center in Chesterton, Indiana. For more than five decades Edgewater Health has provided physical and behavioral health care services in the northwest Indiana. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by LaTanya Woodson, Director, of Community Health and Karen Bishop Morris, Chief Development Officer to share the details of the big event as well as give a glimpse of all the services and free programs offered.

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, please call 988 to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7

For more information visit https://edgewaterhealth.org/