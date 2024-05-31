Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch discusses the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit

In 2021, Indiana's youth suicide rate ranked top 20 in the nation. Addressing youth mental health has been a key priority for the Indiana General Assembly and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is the leading the charge to break the stigma. For the second straight year, Lt. Gov. Crouch will co-chair the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit in collaboration with Riley Children’s Health which will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis.

If you struggle with mental health, you can call 988 for free, confidential help.

For more information about the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit visit www.mentalhealthroundtable.org.

