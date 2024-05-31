© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch discusses the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 31, 2024 at 6:23 AM CDT

In 2021, Indiana's youth suicide rate ranked top 20 in the nation. Addressing youth mental health has been a key priority for the Indiana General Assembly and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch is the leading the charge to break the stigma. For the second straight year, Lt. Gov. Crouch will co-chair the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit in collaboration with Riley Children’s Health which will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis.

If you struggle with mental health, you can call 988 for free, confidential help.

For more information about the Indiana Mental Health Roundtable Summit visit www.mentalhealthroundtable.org.

Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch serves as the President of the Indiana Senate and overseeing the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA), the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA), the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA) and the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC).
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
