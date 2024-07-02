© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Father Knows Best...Or Does He? Northwest Indiana financial advisor offers what advice you should and shouldn't take from your dad

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:46 AM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

He may have taught you how to throw a baseball or how to drive a car – but have you been following your father’s outdated financial advice? Unfortunately, many pre-retirees are currently facing a
retirement shortfall as 1 in 4 older Americans are nearing retirement with nothing saved. There’s a good possibility you may want to reconsider taking your father’s financial advice for your own use. After celebrating Father’s Day, Region financial advisor Greg Hammer Joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to break down a few financial tips you should and shouldn’t embrace from your father’s generation.
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingfinancial advicefinancial literacyfinancial planning and advicenorthwest Indiana financial advisorfacing your financial fearsretirement adviceplanning for retirementtips for a comfortable retirement
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson