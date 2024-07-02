Regionally Speaking: Father Knows Best...Or Does He? Northwest Indiana financial advisor offers what advice you should and shouldn't take from your dad

He may have taught you how to throw a baseball or how to drive a car – but have you been following your father’s outdated financial advice? Unfortunately, many pre-retirees are currently facing a

retirement shortfall as 1 in 4 older Americans are nearing retirement with nothing saved. There’s a good possibility you may want to reconsider taking your father’s financial advice for your own use. After celebrating Father’s Day, Region financial advisor Greg Hammer Joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to break down a few financial tips you should and shouldn’t embrace from your father’s generation.

