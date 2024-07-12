Regionally Speaking: Award-winning journalist Joseph S. Pete new book Lost East Chicago and Indiana Harbor

East Chicago, Indiana, was a melting pot. The Indiana Harbor neighborhood drew comparisons to

Ellis Island as immigrants flocked from all over the world to work at its steel mills. Once home to more than one hundred nationalities, the “Workshop of America” made metal and many other products. Despite issues like pollution and political corruption, it earned the nickname “City of

Champions,” winning state titles, sustaining a historic high school rivalry and producing greats like

Gregg Popovich and Junior Bridgeman. In the pages of Lost East Chicago and Indiana Habor, award-winning journalist Joseph S. Pete explores bygone landmarks like Washington and Roosevelt High Schools, Inland Steel Christmas parties, the zoo, Taco Joe’s, the Mademoiselle Shoppe, movie palaces, the gym where Michael Jordan played his first Bulls game and more.

