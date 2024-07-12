© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Celebrating Disability Pride Month with Chet Cooper

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:52 PM CDT
Ability Corps.

July is Disability Pride Month. This year marks the 34th Anniversary commemorating the passage of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) on  July 26, 1990. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Chet Cooper, the co-founder of Ability Corps. Cooper is a social entrepreneur, advocate, public speaker, author and publisher who plays a pivotal role supporting and promoting the professional and personal development of people with disabilities (PwDs).

For more information visit www.abilitycorps.com

Tags
Local News regionally speakingAmericans with Disabilities ActIndiana Disability Awareness MonthInclusivitydiversityEntertainment
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson