Regionally Speaking: Celebrating Disability Pride Month with Chet Cooper

July is Disability Pride Month. This year marks the 34th Anniversary commemorating the passage of the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Chet Cooper, the co-founder of Ability Corps. Cooper is a social entrepreneur, advocate, public speaker, author and publisher who plays a pivotal role supporting and promoting the professional and personal development of people with disabilities (PwDs).

For more information visit www.abilitycorps.com